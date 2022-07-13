(Bloomberg) -- UK rail-workers union RMT said talks with track operator Network Rail to avoid further strike action are making progress, raising the possibility a repeat of last month’s largest walkout in three decades could be avoided.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Assistant General Secretary Eddie Dempsey told a Parliamentary Committee Wednesday that the union is considering the operator’s latest pay offer.

According to the lawmakers at the committee, Network Rail is offering a 4% uplift for 2022 backdated to Jan. 1, followed by a further 2% next year and an additional 2% cash lump sum conditional on workplace reforms. The company is also proposing discounted leisure travel for members and family members and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies.

However, Dempsey said the offer is based on a “deeply concerning” plan to remove a third of front-line maintenance staff, and cutting scheduled associated tasks. Network Rail Chief Negotiator Tim Shoveller said the proposed reduction of more like 20%, made by limiting the number of people attending each assignment.

“We’re definitely making progress but whether it’s enough progress will be decided by my executive later today,” Dempsey said.

The UK government faces potential strikes from several rail unions as inflation in the country spirals. Aslef, which represents train drivers, also voted in favor of strikes and the union’s General Secretary Mick Whelan said his own members would meet tomorrow to discuss dates.

