(Bloomberg) -- Train strikes will hit the ruling UK Conservative Party’s annual conference early next month, with drivers set to walk out for two days when most rail services expected to be canceled.

The Aslef union announced its latest walkout on Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, affecting 16 train companies. They include Avanti West Coast services, which would be expected to be ferrying thousands of delegates to hear Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his ministers set out their agenda.

Strikes by drivers tend to be the most disruptive on the rail network, with virtually all services halted and some stations closed.

The government is struggling to resolve the strikes over pay and working conditions. Alongside the striking drivers, junior and senior doctors are joining forces on what could be their most disruptive strikes to date, walking out for three days during the Tory conference, which runs Oct. 1-4.

“While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers, as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers, have forced us into this position,” Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary said in a statement.

By the end of these two new days of strikes, Aslef will have taken 14 days of action during the 17-month dispute, as well as overtime bans.

