UK Rail Union Votes to End Strikes, But Others Still Rumble On

(Bloomberg) -- Members of a UK rail union voted to accept a deal to end a dispute over pay and conditions — at least until spring next year — bringing some relief to commuters who have faced disruption for more than 18 months.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union General Secretary Mick Lynch said members had overwhelmingly accepted an unconditional pay offer, along with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024.

“This campaign shows that sustained strike action and unity gets results and our members should be proud of the role they have played in securing this deal,” Lynch said in an emailed statement.

The RMT’s announcement is a further sign that a long period of industrial action across multiple sectors could be drawing to a close, in a boost for Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a general election expected next year. On Monday, the government struck a proposed pay deal with doctors, paving the way for an end to strikes that have worsened health service waiting times.

Still, some disputes rumble on — with train drivers represented by the union Aslef still planning to strike from this weekend.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said Aslef should follow the RMT’s lead and give their members a say. He welcomed the RMT vote as a “significant step toward resolving industrial disputes on the railway.”

