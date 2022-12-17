(Bloomberg) --

Rising interest rates in the UK are putting 365,000 rental properties at risk as landlords face losses after their current mortgage deals expire next year, the Telegraph reported.

A further 182,500 buy-to-let homes could become loss-making in 2024 if rates do not fall, according to the report, citing consultant Capital Economics. It could lead to a plunge in property prices as landlords could be forced to sell in a difficult market, the report said.

Halifax, one of Britain’s biggest mortgage lenders, has warned that house prices could fall by 8% next year. Another major lender Nationwide previously said its worst case scenario is a 30% drop.

The Bank of England has ramped up interest rates from 0.1% late last year to 3.5% this month to fight the worst inflation in decades. Bloomberg economists forecast the policy rate will peak at 4.25% in May.

