(Bloomberg) -- UK wage growth remains too high and monetary policy will need to be restrictive for an extended period to bring inflation sustainably back to the 2% target, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said in her first prepared comments in the role.

Delivering a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Breeden said current earnings growth of “greater than 7% on most measures” is “several percentage points higher than a level that would be consistent with the inflation target.”

Echoing comments made by other executives at the BOE, she added that there was still “a way to go” before the bank could declare victory. Her comments appear to put her at odds with markets, which currently expect four quarter point cuts next year, bringing rates down from 5.25% to 4.25%.

Breeden was one of six members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee to vote to hold rates at 5.25% last month. Three wanted to raise rates by a quarter point. In the speech, she stressed it is “important for monetary policy to be restrictive for an extended period in order to return inflation sustainably to the 2% target in the medium-term.”

Breeden said she plans to use “scenario analysis” as a policy tool to help understand the economic risks, particularly in a period of “unprecedented shocks.” She mapped out two “thought experiments,” one in which inflation never falls below 3% over three years due to lasting second-round effects and another where it drops almost to zero.

Interest rates need to rise to 7% in 2025 before settling at 6.5% in 2027 in the high-inflation scenario. In the low inflation-scenario, rates fall to 4% by the start of 2025 and below 3% in early 2027. She said the high-inflation scenario is “clearly the more costly” for the economy, and low-income households in particular.

“The problems of a high-inflation scenario underline the importance of the MPC avoiding high-inflation scenarios and returning inflation sustainably to its 2% target,” she said.

