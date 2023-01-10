(Bloomberg) -- European recruitment shares fell as a softening in hiring at Robert Walters Plc provided a fresh warning on the health of the global economy.

The London-based company flagged weaker activity across several markets due to an “increasingly uncertain” macroeconomic backdrop. Its shares tumbled as much as 11% — the most since March last year — while UK firms PageGroup Plc and Hays Plc fell 6.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

Robert Walters’ update is another potential symptom of an expected recession in many countries, spurred by the cost-of-living crisis and soaring interest rates as central bankers try to control inflation. The International Monetary Fund has warned that more than a third of the global economy is set to contract.

Fourth-quarter net fee income at Robert Walters’ UK recruitment process outsourcing unit, Resource Solutions, was down 6% year-on-year, the firm said in a statement. The US business also saw a “significant decline” amid “tough market conditions,” while Australia and Japan were also weaker. Net fee income in China slumped 24% due to Covid-19 restrictions, the group added.

Continental peers like Switzerland’s Adecco Group AG and Dutch firm Randstad NV also retreated.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the UK’s Recruitment & Employment Confederation said demand for permanent staff slipped for a third month in December, with vacancies rising at the slowest pace in almost two years.

