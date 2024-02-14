(Bloomberg) -- The UK Treasury has refused to publish full details of the contract that requires taxpayers to cover losses in the Bank of England’s quantitative-easing program because it contains “market sensitivities.”

The disclosure came in a letter from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee and appears to contradict the government’s earlier position that the deed contains nothing of any interest.

In the last year and half, the indemnity has become highly expensive for UK taxpayers. The government has already transferred £38 billion ($47.7 billion) to the BOE to cover losses on the program and the bank itself is anticipating another £40 billion of losses this year. Under the indemnity, those are entirely covered by the state.

Earlier this month, MPs on the Treasury Committee said the government should look into whether the arrangement offers “value for money” and whether changes should be made to the way it operates. The QE costs have become fiscal headache for Hunt, who consequently has less headroom for the tax cuts he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would like to announce at the budget on March 6.

The Treasury has been asked to publish the indemnity in the past but refuses to do so. Responding to another request from the Lords, the chancellor said in his letter that the decision to withhold publication was “in line with HM Treasury’s risk assessment given market sensitivities related to the document.”

“The disclosure of operationally sensitive information relating to QE, including details relevant to the government’s cash management operations, could have an adverse impact on the Debt Management Office operations.”

The letter was read out by committee chair George Bridges, who said he “found it odd” given earlier assertions by BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and former senior Treasury civil servant Nick Macpherson that it was uninteresting.

“Either it contains something which is of great interest, which is what the chancellor seems to be saying, or it is totally meaningless,” Bridges said. Bailey, appearing before the committee on Wednesday, said “it is not a short document, it is a straightforward indemnity,” but refused to provide any further information, directing the panel to the Treasury instead.

Charlie Bean, a former BOE deputy governor, has suggested changes should be made to QE because it is now exposing the BOE “to the charge that they have inflicted substantial costs on the taxpayer without adequate political legitimacy and accountability.”

Between 2009 and 2022, QE was profitable but the Treasury seized all £124 billion to reduce public debt. The BOE now expects the state to have to cover £200 billion of losses in the coming years, putting the lifetime cost of the program at £80 billion.

Bean’s proposal would see the BOE emulating the European Central Bank’s policy of “tiering” payments on reserves. Bailey said it would amount to a tax on the commercial banking system and “would be the wrong thing for us to do - we’d have to do that with the government.”

