(Bloomberg) -- The UK energy regulator Ofgem is investigating the behavior of wind farms that have been overstating how much power they will produce.

The probe follows a Bloomberg News report earlier Thursday which found that dozens of wind farms, many run by some of Europe’s largest energy companies, have saddled consumers with millions in extra costs by routinely overestimating the energy they planned to generate.

“Ofgem’s wholesale markets oversight team are investigating the alleged behavior,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement, adding that the regulator had also asked National Grid Plc’s network operator to look into the matter. “We will continue to work to protect market integrity and consumers.”

Read more: Wind Farms Overstate Their Output — And Consumers Pay For It

The UK’s outdated grid often can’t handle all the electricity that wind farms produce. When that happens, the system operator often pays operators to switch their turbines off. Payments for this “curtailment” are based on what wind farms predict they will generate — and some operators exaggerate their forecasts, which boosts what they receive, according to nine traders, academics and market experts.

Bloomberg analyzed 30 million records from 2018 through June 2023 to compare wind operators’ daily forecasts of the energy they planned to generate to their actual production when they weren’t curtailed. Out of 121 wind farms in the analysis, 40 overstated their output by 10% or more on average, and 27 of those overestimated by at least 20%.

It’s impossible to determine precisely how much bill payers have spent due to such overstatements. But assuming a similar rate of overestimation during the times that those 40 farms were paid to stop generating, consumers would have overpaid an estimated £51 million ($65 million) since 2018.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.