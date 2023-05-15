(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s push to reach net-zero emissions in its power system is being undermined by the long wait time for new projects to connect to the electric grid, the head of Britain’s energy regulator warns.

In a speech to the energy industry on Tuesday, Ofgem Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Brearley will pledge to reform the planning system that has many developers waiting years to connect new projects. Without a quicker pace, the UK’s goal of a decarbonized grid by 2035 will likely be impossible to achieve.

“We can’t scale up the grid capacity needed by 2035 without much bolder intervention to get new power on the grid as quickly as possible,” Brearley said. “It is meaningless to dub the North Sea as the ‘Saudi Arabia of Wind’ if offshore farms can’t be integrated into the energy network.”

Connection delays are also set to make it harder for the UK to reach its goal to have 50 gigawatts of offshore wind operating by 2030, more than triple today’s amount.

More Batteries

To help alleviate the congestion, the UK’s grid operator is speeding up the time it takes battery developers to connect to the grid as part of a wider effort by National Grid ESO to cut wait times to speed up the deployment of renewable power.

Under the new rules, the UK grid operator will treat batteries as having zero megawatts of impact on the grid, meaning they won’t require extra reinforcements to infrastructure. That’s because batteries can both take power to charge and send it back. The grid will also be able to occasionally instruct battery assets to reduce output.

Overall, National Grid ESO expects the changes to speed up grid connections for batteries by as much as two to 10 years for projects that are currently expected to connect after 2026.

