The UK's telecommunications regulator Ofcom said it won't stop BT Group Plc, the owner of the country's only national broadband network, from rolling out a new pricing plan that had dawn criticism from competitors.

BT’s network unit, Openreach, has proposed a new pricing offer that will give lower prices to retail broadband providers if they agree to mainly use the company’s fiber products for new orders instead of its legacy copper network.

“Our overriding objective is to bring better broadband to people across the UK, by promoting competitive investment in high-speed networks and making sure there’s a level playing field for all companies,” Ofcom said in a statement on Wednesday. “We don’t consider Openreach’s new pricing discounts to be anti-competitive.”

The wholesale package had drawn complaints and accusations of stifling competition from fiber-building rivals in Britain’s broadband market. With what Ofcom calls “significant market power,” Openreach’s prices and behavior are strictly regulated.

