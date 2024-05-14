(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has pushed back against a number of recommendations designed to combat sexism and misogyny in the finance industry.

Lawmakers on the influential Treasury Committee had advised the government to ban the use of nondisclosure agreements in workplace sexual harassment disputes following an inquiry into the culture of the City that highlighted instances of predatory and discriminatory behavior against women in finance.

But the British government said in a response on Tuesday to the committee’s report that “when it comes to sexual harassment and discrimination, it is important to recognize that individual circumstances vary,” citing past example of employees who value confidentiality clauses to “make a clear break”.

The Treasury Committee has been the second group of lawmakers this year to recommend banning the use of NDAs in harassment cases, hearing evidence that such agreements were “widely used in sexual harassment cases to protect firms from reputational damage and make problems ‘go away’.” The inquiry was launched last year in the wake of high-profile sexual misconduct scandals involving hedge fund founder Crispin Odey, as well as the Confederation of British Industry.

The government said that it has committed to bringing forward legislation which would ensure NDAs are not enforceable if they prevent victims from reporting a crime.

“Steps like banning NDAs in all harassment cases and removing biases which benefit men in salary negotiations are straightforward, logical measures which would have a huge impact on people’s lives,” said Harriett Baldwin, who chairs the Treasury Committee, in an emailed statement. “I would continue to urge the government to increase the pace of progress and competitiveness in this important sector.”

The committee had also recommended efforts to boost transparency over parental leave policies, and force companies to explain how they will address large pay or bonus gaps. The government responded that it had decided against “imposing a one-size-fits-all approach to publishing family friendly policies,” and “mandatory action plans” for certain groups of employers would not be “fair or effective.”

