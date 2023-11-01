(Bloomberg) -- The UK has eliminated the guarantee on £979 million ($1.2 billion) of loans made to businesses during the Covid pandemic, according to Reuters.

The British Business Bank, which administers the loan programs, has removed state guarantees from 10,786 loans as of Oct. 11, Reuters said, citing figures obtained under a Freedom of Information request.

The move — covering only a fraction of the total lent — will expose participating lenders to potential losses if they are unable to recoup the loans. The Conservative government is under pressure to minimize losses under its various Covid loans amid criticism that checks on borrowers were insufficient and measures to counter fraud were rolled out too late.

A spokesperson for the UK’s business department told Reuters that it was working with lenders, where necessary, to remove guarantees to protect taxpayer money.

“Lenders are in regular discussions with the British Business Bank about the operation of the schemes, which have included whether it would be appropriate to remove any loans from the guarantee,” said a spokesperson for UK Finance, a lobby group for the industry. “In some cases, lenders have removed loans from the guarantee at their discretion even where the guarantee may be valid – this means that there will be no loss to the taxpayer as the loss is borne in full by the lender.”

A request by Reuters for a breakdown of the removal of state guarantee loans by lender was rejected, according to the report.

Some £77 billion was lent across three government-guaranteed programs established in the first half of 2020 to support UK businesses impacted by the pandemic. The government guaranteed 100% of loans extended in the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, which was intended to enable smaller businesses to access finance more quickly during the coronavirus outbreak, and has since drawn criticism for the high levels of fraud.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme, which targeted larger companies, received 80% guarantees from the UK and are showing much lower levels of fraud.

