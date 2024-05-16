(Bloomberg) -- Researchers from the London School of Economics have developed a real-time grocery price inflation index to give the Bank of England an “early warning system” ahead of the next price shock.

Economists Richard Davies and Finn McEvoy, who work in the LSE’s Economics Observatory, gathered 100,000 online prices from seven UK supermarkets and classified the products using Open AI’s Chat GPT-4 to produce a daily UK grocery inflation rate.

Groceries account for around 15% of the UK inflation basket and were a major cause of the recent inflation crisis. Food prices surged 30% between January 2021 and October 2023. It took almost 13 years for them to rise that amount before that.

When inflation peaked at 11.1% at the end of 2022, food prices were rising by around 17% and – alongside energy – were central to the cost-of-living crisis.

The authors said their initial results were “encouraging, predicting food inflation before official releases” and suggested the method could be used more broadly to create “early warning systems be put in place to alert policymakers to emerging price pressures.”

Official inflation figures are produced with a lag of between 35 and 60 days. The Office for National Statistics plans to start using supermarket checkout scanner data from next March to create a much richer grocery dataset that will capture behavior such as substitution. However, it will continue to operate with the same time lag.

Davies and McEvoy said the speed and depth of their dataset “may convey valuable information” to the Monetary Policy Committee at the BOE, providing a “complement” to the ONS data. Web scraping will also offer other potential insights for government policy, such as calorific content of the standard family food basket. A good origin can also be traced, making trade cost assessment possible as well.

The research was conducted between July 2023 and February 2024 from seven supermarkets accounting for 81% of market share, with a total of 25 million prices collected over the period. The paper was presented at the Economics Statistics Centre of Excellence’s Conference on Economic Measurement on Thursday.

