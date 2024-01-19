(Bloomberg) -- UK retail sales fell at their fastest pace since Covid-19 lockdowns three years ago, adding to the risk the economy slid into a shallow recession to end 2023.

The volume of goods sold fell 3.2% in December, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, as households did holiday shopping earlier in the season and bought less sports equipment, games, watches and jewelry in the days immediately before Christmas. That was the worst reading since January 2021, and well below the 0.5% drop economists had expected.

Sales declined 0.9% in the fourth quarter as a whole and will drain 0.04 of a percentage point from gross domestic product. While retail sales make up only 5% of the nation’s output, the shortfall may be enough to tip the UK’s stagnant economy into a technical recession — or two consecutive quarters of negative growth — at the end of 2023.

“The UK economy has been dealt another disappointment this week with retailers reporting a contraction in sales,” Jon Boland, general manager of the payment processing company Clover in the UK. “This decline in a key sector will be a cause for concern for those hoping the UK economy will avoid a recession.”

The pound fell after the release, snapping a two-day winning streak, to trade 0.2% weaker at $1.2685. Investors added to bets on rate cuts, fully pricing in the first quarter-point reduction by June with at least three more to follow by the end of the year.

“December’s UK retail sales collapse adds to evidence that the UK probably slipped into a technical recession at the end of last year. Consumer spending appears to have been hit hard by the unseasonably wet weather in December, as well as sales being brought forward to November for the Black Friday sales. The pressure on consumer spending is likely to ease this year as wage growth continues to surpass inflation.”

—Niraj Shah, Bloomberg Economics.

The slowdown is further evidence that the Bank of England’s efforts to rein in both a red-hot labor market and inflationary pressures have had their desired effect. Policymakers at the central bank are closely watching the data to gauge when they can bring interest rates down from their highest level in 16 years.

Although a year-end recession looks more likely, several economists expect the situation to improve in 2024, as the businesses and households benefit from rising wages, falling energy prices and declining borrowing costs. Bloomberg Economics is forecasting the UK economy to pick up from the spring, with a 0.2% GDP gain in each of the final three quarters of this year.

There’s also the potential for an upward adjustment to the ONS’s initial estimates of retail sales in December. The previous month’s figure was revised up a 10th of a point to show a 1.4% jump in sales, reflecting early Black Friday discounting.

“The odds of an upward revision seem high,” said Martin Beck, an economist at EY Item Club, which uses the Treasury’s forecasting model. “In volume terms, December’s fall was more than twice as big as the previous month’s rise, which seems unlikely, even allowing for Black Friday distortions.”

Retailers blamed slow sales in the last weeks of the year on cost-of-living pressures and low footfall levels. December was hurt by unusually wet weather. Overall, it’s the second consecutive year for a drop in retail sales as a whole, which slid 2.8% in 2023 to the lowest level since 2018.

“Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales,” said Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS. “Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts.”

Excluding auto fuel, sales fell 3.3% in December, also the biggest drop since January 2021. The UK figures mark a contrast with the situation in the US, where shoppers splashed on clothes and cars over Christmas, pushing up US retail sales growth above upbeat forecasts.

Surveys have pointed to weakness for retailers. The British Retail Consortium said its measure of sales grew just 1.7% from a year ago in December. Credit card data from Barclays showed spending growth halved in December compared to the same period in 2022, suggesting shoppers cut back on gifts and big-ticket purchases over Christmas.

Household retailer DFS Furniture Plc lowered its revenue guidance on Friday after sales were hit by weak demand, especially in September and early October. The company, known for its wide range of sofas, kept profit expectations steady due to cost cuts, despite “tough trading conditions.”

“Electricals and Furniture performed weaker than hoped, and even food saw smaller growth as many households traded down to cheaper brands,” said Kris Hamer, director of insight at the British Retail Consortium. “However, with inflation on a downward trend, and wages slowly rising, retailers hope that consumer confidence and sales volumes will bounce back in 2024.”

The chief executive officer of UK electronics retailer Currys Plc said retailers are facing mounting pressures, warning that a minimum-wage rise and tax increases coming into place in April will fuel inflation.

“While we’ve unfortunately seen a rise in inflation this month food inflation has continued to come down, but until personal finances improve and confidence returns retailers will have to navigate a challenging trading environment,” said Aled Patchett, head of retail and consumer goods at Lloyds Bank

