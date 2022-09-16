(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Retail Sales: The quantity of goods sold in stores and online fell at the sharpest pace in eight months in August, as consumers cut back across the board in response to the soaring cost of living.

The indicator fell 1.6% from July, more than three times the drop predicted by economists

AstraZeneca Plc: The pharmaceuticals giant announced that Evusheld, its Covid antibody therapy for people with compromised immune systems, has been recommended for market authorization in the European Union.

The drug received a positive recommendation from an European Union regulatory panel for treating adults and adolescents at risk of progressing to severe Covid

Naked Wines Plc: The booze retailer appointed its former CEO and shareholder Rowan Gormley as adviser to the board while it’s working on revised operational and financial plans for the business.

The company’s shares slid as much as 34% earlier this week following a surprise announcement that Pratham Ravi, an analyst with largest shareholder Punch Card Management LP, has resigned from the board

Outside The City

Liz Truss hopes to hold her debut meeting as prime minister with Joe Biden when the US president visits Britain for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Truss’s spokesperson Max Blain said the conversations with allies would not be formal bilateral meetings. He portrayed them as chats to offer condolences over the Queen’s death, during which politics is likely to come up.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg Opinion’s Therese Raphael asks if there’s “anything more British than The Queue?” and Ben Schott explains what the Queen’s death tells us about the future branding of “The Firm.”

In Case You Missed It

The antibody drugs GSK Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. developed against Covid don’t appear to work for omicron and its subvariants, a panel of experts advising the World Health Organization said, recommending against the use of the medicines.

Thirty years ago the pound crashed out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. Traders and others remember the turbulence of `Black Wednesday.’

Elsewhere, pandemic shopping changes threaten Britain's department stores, with preservationists calling attention to a spate of high-profile closures among familiar UK retail brands.

Looking Ahead

The Bank of England’s delayed interest rate decision will be in focus when the country gets back to business next week. Bloomberg Economics’ Dan Hanson expects the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, but a 75-basis-point hike “remains possible.”

