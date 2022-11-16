(Bloomberg) -- This month’s rally in UK retail stocks has hit a road bump as soaring inflation threatens to weigh further on discretionary spending while adding to cost pressures.

The FTSE 350 Retailers Index fell as much as 2.2% on Wednesday after the UK Office for National Statistics said the Consumer Prices Index rose to a 41-year high in October, with energy prices gaining the most after an increase in power and gas costs.

UK Inflation Hits 41-Year High on Soaring Energy Prices

Prior to the release of the data, the subindex had risen 18% in November, on track for its best monthly advance since April 2009 ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales and the start of the holiday shopping season. Still, along with the Stoxx 600 Retail Index and the MSCI World Retailing Index, UK retailers are set for their worst annual performance since the global financial crisis.

“It’s been a torrid time for stocks focused on the consumer discretionary sector,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said by email. “Shoppers are hunting around for bargains like never before and although home and fashion ranges designed to keep people warm are likely to stay popular, ‘nice to have’ items are likely to take a lot longer to shift from the shelves.”

Streeter notes that supermarket chains J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc have been “pretty resilient,” after investing heavily in keeping prices low. The FTSE 350 Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores Index is down 7% this year compared with a 33% drop for the FTSE 350 Retailers Index, as shoppers prioritize spending on groceries and other essentials. Still, “discounters are eating up market share across the sector and that trend is set to continue,” Streeter said.

According to Joachim Klement, a strategist at Liberum, it will be “increasingly difficult” for retailers to pass on 100% of rising energy costs in the form of higher prices “since consumer budgets are squeezed as well and we are heading into recession.”

“That means that we have to expect further margin drops and with it lower EPS growth,” he said by email.

