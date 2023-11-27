(Bloomberg) -- British retailers are bracing for a disappointing Christmas after registering a seventh consecutive year-on-year decline in sales in November, the CBI’s distributive trades survey found.

Sales volumes in the year to November declined by less than the previous month in a sign that trading is bottoming out but retailers expect another small drop in December.

The weighted balance used by the employers group improved to -11% from -36% in October. An even smaller net -6% of retailers expect a decline in sales in December.

The CBI said: “Retailers expect a disappointing festive period.” On balance, a majority of firms believe sales “will short of seasonal norms.”

Households are tightening their belts after two years of high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis. Wages are finally outpacing prices but they have yet to catch up lost ground. The government’s forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, says real household disposable income is set for the worst five-year squeeze since the 1950s.

“Retail sales have languished in negative territory for much of 2023, reflecting the impact of strained household finances on the sector’s fortunes,” said Martin Sartorius, the CBI’s principal economist.

“Though sentiment has picked up slightly, firms do not feel that a revival in activity is imminent. Given the weakness in trading conditions, it’s little surprise that firms are scaling back on their investment ambitions.”

The CBI survey found that retailers have cut headcount and plan to reduce investment in the next 12 months. However, conditions are improving. A small majority of firms expect their business situation to improve slightly over the next three months.

Last week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt extended business rates relief for small retailers for an extra year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.