(Bloomberg) -- UK retailers have reported a gloomy Christmas trading period, hinting at a weakening in the UK economy as 2023 draws to a close, according to a major British business group.

Sales volumes fell in the year to December at a faster pace than the previous month, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry found, while retailers said volumes were “below average” for the time of year.

The signs of weakness in the vital run-up to Christmas, when many shops report making a disproportionate chunk of their annual takings, draws a contrast with separate data from GfK which suggested consumer confidence edged higher in December.

It also comes just days after separate figures showed consumer price inflation falling surprisingly sharply to 3.9% in November, from 4.6% a month earlier. That indicates the Bank of England’s string of interest rate hikes, which has taken the base rate from 0.1% to 5.25% in less than two years, is filtering through to the economy and causing shoppers to hold on to their cash.

The second reading of the UK’s gross domestic product in the third quarter, due to be published Friday, is expected to confirm the economy flatlining compared with the previous three months. The BOE has warned there is a 50-50 chance that this stagnation could tip over into a recession, however.

That would be unwelcome for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is facing the prospect of a general election next year and is lagging the opposition Labour Party in polls.

Too Much Stock

Stock volumes on shop shelves in the UK were judged to be “too high” relative to expected sales by respondents to the CBI’s survey, raising the prospect of heavy discounting in January. Orders placed with suppliers in the year to December fell at the quickest rate since May 2020, when the pandemic hit.

“Retailers appear to be gloomy about the sector’s fortunes in the new year, with firms anticipating an even sharper contraction in sales next month,” the CBI said in its report Thursday. “Against the backdrop of a weak sales outlook and elevated stock positions, retailers are set to continue to cut back on orders in January.”

