UK Retailers Say Sales Grow Again, But Consumers Take Home Less

(Bloomberg) -- UK retail sales increased at a steady clip for the second month, indicating households are absorbing higher prices by adjusting their spending habits, the British Retail Consortium said.

The value of retail sales rose 5.1% from a year in both March and April, the lobby group said in a report Tuesday. Volumes fell once again as a squeeze on living standards from double digit inflation meant consumer spending didn’t stretch as far as it used to.

Households cut back on clothing to pay for basics including food, according to the figures collected by BRC and the consultant KPMG. Food sales increased 9.8% — half the pace of the 19% jump in grocery prices — as shoppers switched to cheaper products.

Britons are struggling through the worst living-standards crisis in decades. Energy bills have rocketed, and wages are rising at about half of the 10.1% rate of inflation. Rising interest rates as the Bank of England seeks to restrain inflation are adding to the burden.

“While retail sales grew in April, overall inflation meant volumes were down for both food and non-food as customers continued to adjust spending habits,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the BRC, said in a statement.

A separate monthly spending report from Barclays Plc echoed the BRC findings. Its measure of consumer spending, based on credit and debt card transactions it handles, grew 4.3% in April, slightly higher than the 4% seen in March.

Households continued to “switch to lower-priced products and seek out discounted ‘yellow sticker’” groceries, the bank said. Spending in restaurants and on clothes fell for a third month.

BRC said retailers anticipate an improvement as summer approaches and people enjoy an extra bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III.

“Retailers hope sales will improve over the warmer summer months, especially as consumer confidence stabilizes and inflation begins to ease,” Dickinson said.

Spending on jewelery, watches and cosmetics improved in April, helped by a boost from overseas tourism, the BRC said. Barclays said Britons are spending more on entertainment, leisure and holidays.

There was “a noticeable uplift” in entertainment, helped by ticket sales for the Eurovision song contest being held in Liverpool on May 13.

