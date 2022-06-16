(Bloomberg) --

The UK is increasingly at risk of an inflationary spiral because of the Bank of England’s “flat footed” response to rising price pressures, a senior member the ruling Conservative Party said.

Mel Stride, a member of Parliament who leads the cross-party Treasury Committee, said the central bank should have been quicker to respond to a surge in wages and expectations among consumers that prices will rise.

“We have a very overheated labor market,” Stride said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “We have allowed inflationary expectations to run away. There are some dangers in the UK with a wage price spiral with wages increasing, increasing prices and pushing up wages in turn.”

He said the committee have “a very high level of confidence” that BOE Governor Andrew Bailey will act but that there’s more to do in controlling inflation. Stride spoke hours before the latest rates decision from the BOE, where policy makers are expected to endorse the fifth interest-rate increase since December.

Policy makers are concerned inflation will leap further past a four-decade high and remain well above the BOE’s target into next year.

“The spike in inflation is going to rise to over 10% in the autumn,” Stride said. “A lot of that spike to be fair is outside the bank’s control. The bank cannot control the price of oil, it cannot stop wars occurring between Russia and the Ukraine, or stop supply chain bottlenecks in China. Where it has been flat footed is in the labor market.

