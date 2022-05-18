(Bloomberg) -- Road-fuel prices in the UK rose to new records, fanning roaring inflation despite a government effort to temper soaring costs for motorists.

Average gasoline prices climbed to 167.64 pence ($2.08) a liter at the pump on Tuesday from a previous high of 167.3 pence, the RAC motoring organization said. Diesel hit 180.88 pence, its third record in four days.

The government in March reduced fuel duty by 5 pence a liter, but said Tuesday that the cut did not appear to have been passed through to forecourt prices in any “meaningful way.” Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said last week that a bottleneck in the refining industry was behind the surge in fuel costs.

“While the average price of both petrol and diesel would have been far higher without the historic duty cut, it’s also unfortunately the case that drivers haven’t seen the full benefit at the pumps due to major retailers upping their margins,” said RAC spokesman Simon Williams.

Diesel futures in Europe jumped to a record following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are still almost double the five-year average, while gasoline’s premium to crude oil reached its widest since at least 2010 on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Such strong wholesale values underscore the difficulties governments face in trying to stem rising prices.

