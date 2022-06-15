(Bloomberg) -- Prices for petrol and diesel at pumps in the UK surged to a record Tuesday, pushing the cost of filling a typical family car to almost £103, the RAC motoring organization said.

The average cost of petrol rose to 186.59 pence ($2.26) a litre and diesel to 192.48p, the group said. Filling the tank of a 55-litre vehicle would cost almost £103 in petrol and £106 in diesel.

The average price of petrol has set a record every day for the last month, said Simon Williams, a spokesman for the group.

“Drivers appear to be up against the wall when it comes to high fuel prices, especially as the pound has lost so much ground on the dollar in the last week, which is bad news as fuel is traded in dollars,” Williams said.

Another monitoring group, the British Oil Security Syndicate, said the number of times drivers in the UK filled their vehicles and then drove off without paying surged at the start of June. The cost of theft to retailers could exceed £100 million this year, it said.

