(Bloomberg) -- The UK government said it had ruled out foot and mouth disease through testing at a Norfolk farm, after declaring a temporary control zone in response to a suspected case in pigs.

Investigations into other possible causes continue and there are still restrictions on pigs in the area until further testing has been carried out, a spokesperson for the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

Read: UK Probes Suspected Cases of Foot and Mouth Disease in Pigs

The UK was forced to destroy more than 10 million cattle and sheep to contain a foot-and-mouth outbreak two decades ago. Animals can catch the disease through contact with an infected animal or through items that have been in contact with infected animals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.