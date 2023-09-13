(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s new iPhone 15 Pro will go on sale in the UK for about £100 ($125) cheaper than the previous version’s price tag when it debuted a year ago.

The iPhone 15 Pro will start at £999, Apple announced when it unveiled its updated range of devices on Tuesday, down from the £1,099 it charged for the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. The price of the top-end Pro Max will be £1,199, unchanged from the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s initial price tag.

The company, grappling with an industrywide slump in smartphone sales and price-conscious consumers, was cautious with pricing the new devices and is relying instead on generating more revenue from services and accessories.

In the US, the Pro Max was the only device to see a price increase, rising $100 to $1,199. Apple increased prices more aggressively for the phones in some other markets, including Canada and India.

