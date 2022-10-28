(Bloomberg) -- Centrica Plc reopened Britain’s biggest natural gas storage site after a five-year halt to boost the nation’s energy security ahead of what’s likely to be a tough winter, but capacities will remain curbed for now.

The giant Rough facility, a depleted North Sea gas field off the east coast of England, is returning gradually and will operate at about 20% of its previous capacity this winter. While it’s welcome news for the UK, it still leaves the country with just nine days of gas storage, a fraction of Germany’s at 89 days.

Restoring Rough, which served as a gas storage site for more than three decades until 2017, has become increasingly urgent this year after Russia’s gas squeeze roiled energy markets and pushed fuel prices to record highs. Even though gas costs have since slumped, thanks to an abnormally warm October, Europe and the UK remain in a tight spot and will largely be at the mercy of the weather.

“Rough is not a silver bullet for energy security, but it is a key part of a range of steps which can be taken to help the UK this winter,” Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea said Friday.

Centrica could technically double Rough’s withdrawal capacity next winter, but it’s unlikely to happen without official backing, O’Shea told reporters. The company needs guarantees from the government that Rough will be considered a long-term asset and suitable for regulatory support, all of which takes time, he said.

Curbed for Now

The utility is in constant dialog with the government, but “it’s unlikely that we will have something for next winter,” O’Shea said. A further increase in capacities requires complex engineering work, and there might not be enough time to complete it next summer, depending on when there is a government decision.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps welcomed the reopening of Rough and said the country’s new government “will leave no stone unturned when it comes to bolstering our energy security.”

The decision by Centrica and the UK government to close loss-making storage operations at ageing Rough seemed justified in 2017, when Britain was sure that the nation’s North Sea production, supplies from Norway and vast amounts of liquefied natural gas from across the globe was enough. But things have changed this year.

While UK’s grid operator has said blackouts this winter are unlikely, there are still risks on cold and calm days as the country heads into winter with the smallest margin of back-up power supplies in seven years.

Centrica will be making gas injections into Rough on its own, without selling any storage capacity to third parties given the reduced operating levels.

The utility will be taking fuel off the market when the weather is warm and demand is low, allowing prices to fall, and sell it back when demand and costs rise. Daily injections could be worth about £5 million based on forward gas contracts for 2023, according to Investec analysts.

O’Shea reiterated the company hasn’t asked for any state aid this year. But it retains its target to eventually transform Rough into the largest long-duration energy reservoir in Europe capable of storing both methane and hydrogen, which will require an estimated £2 billion of investment and is dependent on a regulatory support model.

For now, Rough has more than 20 billion cubic feet of gas in its reserves -- including the recent injections -- and is technically able to hold up to 30 billion cubic feet this winter.

(Updates with CEO comments from fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.