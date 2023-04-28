(Bloomberg) -- ReFuels NV, one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of compressed natural gas made from waste, will apply for its shares to start trading in Oslo, braving whipsawing markets that have made new entrants think twice about listing.

The London-based company sold 46.6 million kroner ($4.4 million) worth of shares with warrants in a private placement earlier this month at 24.84 kroner apiece, implying a market capitalization of 1.5 billion kroner based on 60.6 million shares outstanding, according to a statement on Friday. 5.6 million warrants and 4.9 million share options have been issued.

ReFuels, which plans to start trading on Oslo’s Euronext Growth exchange on May 12, sold shares at a time when Europe’s IPO market has been moribund. Activity so far in 2023 is down about 12% from the same period last year when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought listings to a screeching halt.

While the markets have rallied from last year’s low in September, the sudden meltdown of Credit Suisse Group AG, which ignited a global market rout last month, has added to investor worries about interest rates and inflation, further muddying listing plans.

The company, which trades under the CNG Fuels brand, supplies customers such as Amazon, DHL and Royal Mail with renewable biomethane, a green gas made from waste, through its 10 refueling stations in the UK. A further three are being built and four more are slated to start construction this year to service the more than 1,000 trucks operated by its customers.

“They have all got very ambitious targets to decarbonize their long haul trucking fleet,” Chief Executive Officer Philip Fjeld said in an interview. “And as of today, there aren’t really that many other credible options out there other than running on biomethane, which is what’s driving our growth going forward.”

The vast majority of heavy duty vehicles run on diesel and are more difficult to electrify than passenger cars because of the weight of their cargoes. That makes green gas an attractive option. While the company is also looking into fast battery charges and hydrogen stations for trucks, mass adoption of the technologies is a way off, the executive said.

In the UK, heavy goods movers make up just 1% of the vehicles on the road, but account for 18% of all transport greenhouse gas emissions, according to ReFuels, which aims to have 30 to 40 stations in operation in the country by the end of 2025. The company is involved in ongoing discussions about expansion into the continent, Fjeld said.

That would see ReFuels expand into downstream infrastructure such as refueling stations, as well as taking its own ownership positions in biomethane or renewable gas production facilities. Such a move would require more capital, which could be raised as early as the autumn, Fjeld said.

“One of the reasons that we are interested in getting this IPO and listing done is because that expansion will also require capital in the future and then having access to capital markets makes life easier for us,” he said. “The fact that the capital markets are poor isn’t exactly something that we can control.”

