(Bloomberg) -- UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government is exploring the use of “vessels” to house migrants, as she defended her attempts to curb the flow of immigrants crossing the English Channel from France in small boats.

“We’re looking at all sorts of land and sites and vessels, and we’re in negotiations with a high number of operators around the country,” Braverman told the BBC on Sunday.

She declined to confirm a newspaper report that the Home Office will announce a deal with the Portland Port Authority to house some asylum seekers on a giant barge in Dorset.

Rwanda

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to act after he made stopping the small boats one of his five priorities in government. Regaining control of the country’s borders was also a key selling point of the campaign to leave the European Union, which Sunak backed. About 45,000 people arrived by boat in the UK last year and the number of crossings has risen in recent years.

Braverman said her flagship policy to deport people who arrive in Britain via small boats to Rwanda would deter them from making the journey and reduce their numbers. However, she declined to say when the first such flights may happen. The policy is currently being challenged in court. Earlier reports said the government was targeting starting the flights by summer.

The home secretary told the BBC she wasn’t aware of a 2018 incident in which 12 protesting refugees were reportedly shot at and killed by Rwandan police, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, and reiterated the country was a safe place for refugees.

Speaking earlier on Sky News, Braverman said she’d also look into imposing a mandatory legal duty on professionals who work with children to report concerns about their safety, citing reports about so-called grooming gangs.

“What we’ve seen is a practice whereby vulnerable white English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes who are in challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British Pakistani men, who have worked in child abuse rings or networks,” Braverman said. “We’ve seen institutions and state agencies — whether it’s social workers, teachers, the police — turn a blind eye to these signs of abuse out of political correctness, out of fear of being called racist.”

Interviewed afterward, the housing spokeswoman for the opposition Labour party, Lisa Nandy, said the Home Secretary risked singling out one particular profile, and missing other child abuse.

