Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent official documents from her government email to her personal email address on six occasions in six weeks, according to an official review.

In a letter to Labour MP Diana Johnson, chair of the House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee, Braverman said the Home Office had identified six incidents between Sept. 6 and Oct. 19, when she resigned under former premier Liz Truss.

Braverman also insisted there was no market-sensitive or top-secret information in the a draft written statement she had sent “by mistake” to the employee of an MP, which led to her resignation.

She was reinstated as home secretary when Rishi Sunak became prime minister last week.

