(Bloomberg) -- UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to the Middle East and Turkey this week, part of the latest effort to push for a sustainable ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

During a meeting with Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, Cameron will call for more to be done to increase the flow of aid to Gaza and raise concerns about high civilian casualties, the UK Foreign Office said in an emailed statement. Cameron will also meet leaders in the occupied Palestinian territories, Qatar and Turkey.

“No one wants to see this conflict go on a moment longer than necessary,” Cameron said in the statement. “An immediate pause is now necessary to get aid in and hostages out.”

The UK has been increasing its calls for a cessation to hostilities as Israel faces mounting international pressure to wind down the conflict. Netanyahu has said the war will continue until Hamas is destroyed and all of the hostages held by the group — which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union — are freed.

Britain says the conditions of a ceasefire would require Hamas to release all hostages and for them to no longer be in charge of Gaza. The UK is also calling for the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza to provide governance and security.

Cameron’s Middle East visit will include talks with Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator for the release of hostages. This week relatives of hostages being held in Gaza have been in the UK to call on Cameron and British premier Rishi Sunak to increase pressure on the Doha government to do more.

The fresh round of diplomacy comes against the backdrop of the US and UK air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen on Monday, as the allies try to stop the Iran-backed group’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

