(Bloomberg) -- UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged US legislators to approve a package of aid for Ukraine, saying “it’s a matter of global security.”

Speaking in Sofia on Wednesday alongside Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Cameron said “nothing is more important” than supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

The US Senate this week approved $95 billion in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delay, but the legislation still faces an uphill battle in the House. The package includes $60 billion worth of war aid for Ukraine.

“Britain has brought its support package for next year, the European Union has brought their package for the next year and I urge members of Congress in the United States who’ll be looking at this today to vote for their package,” Cameron said. “This is absolutely crucial for American security. The whole world is going to be watching what happens in Congress.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.