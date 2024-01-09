(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s foreign secretary, David Cameron, said he’s “worried” that Israel might have broken international law during the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and that the country must to do more to allow aid to flow.

Speaking to a committee of lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday, Cameron said: “Am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law because this particular premises has been bombed, or whatever? Yes, of course.”

Cameron’s comments marked a heightened tone of scepticism from the UK, which has otherwise been largely supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas.

He spoke on the same day that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli leaders to stop undercutting Palestinian governance and rein in settler violence in the West Bank, comments reflecting rising frustration in the Biden administration toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has largely ignored calls to scale back the intensity of its campaign in the Gaza Strip in the weeks since Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Cameron, a former prime minister, said he had “differences” with Israel over its military campaign, as he publicly pressured Netanyahu to allow aid into the territory.

“Let’s have another pause right now,” Cameron told the select committee hearing, referring to the type of temporary truce put in place late last year to allow release of hostages and humanitarian assistance to be brought in. “They are de-facto occupying Gaza and therefore when it comes to this issue of aid delivery we need them to do more,” he said, demanding that 500 trucks are allowed in each day, up from the 150 currently getting in.

There was a danger of “really widespread hunger” if Israel did not act, Cameron added, revealing he had urged Israel to open a list of checkpoints and ports and allow aid to be distributed.

