You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
UK’s Cleverly Preparing to Visit China in Last Week of August
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit China in the last week of August for talks focused on Russia and Ukraine, people familiar with his plans said.
He is also likely to visit the Philippines as part of the trip, the people added, requesting anonymity discussing matters that have not been made public. Britain’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The plans crystallized after Cleverly was forced to postpone a visit previously scheduled for July, Bloomberg previously reported. That followed the disappearance of then Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has since been replaced by Wang Yi.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seeking to improve relations with the Asian nation following a period of heightened tensions that followed China’s crackdown on dissidents in Hong Kong and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both he and Cleverly have described China as an “epoch-defining challenge,” while stopping short of describing it as a threat to UK security — as sought by more hawkish members of the ruling Conservative Party.
Cleverly is due to arrive in Beijing on Aug. 29, Reuters reported earlier. Wang earlier this month invited the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, for a visit in the fall after an earlier plan for him to meet Qin had also been canceled.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:35
How to access BNN Bloomberg’s business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
-
7:17
Here's what experts believe July's inflation data means for interest rates
-
4:36
Don’t shy away from asking for a raise, even with recession fears: Experts
-
5:55
Hawaii Electric stock plunge raises climate change concerns for utilities
-
6:42
Consumer brands that have staying power: Analyst
-
3:35
Grocery prices rose 8.5% in July