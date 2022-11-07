(Bloomberg) -- It’s only been a year since Britain hosted the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s vow to make Britain “the birthplace of the Green Industrial Revolution.” But that drive has since hit a wall of faltering finances and policy chaos.

It took a volley of domestic criticism before the country’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, agreed to attend the COP27 climate talks now underway in Egypt. His appearance in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday will begin the process of handing over the COP presidency to Egypt, and so the initial decision by Sunak to miss the summit came across as inconsistent with the nation’s self-appointed role as global climate champion.

Still, Sunak’s participation in talks will do little to address the swath of climate challenges he’s now facing. The UK currently invests only a fifth of what’s annually needed to meet its net-zero targets, and its treasury has yet to publish a long-awaited plan detailing how to pay for the climate transition. There’s also been almost no progress in curbing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from the British agricultural sector despite great fanfare about the issue in Glasgow.

Government programs to make the nation’s leaky homes more energy efficient have stalled such that it will take more than six centuries, at the current pace, before enough heat pumps are installed to achieve the net-zero target for buildings.Perhaps the most embarrassing setback came in July when a London court threw out the UK’s net-zero plan for failing to provide enough detail about how legally-binding targets would be met. Sunak’s government didn’t appeal the ruling, and the court set a deadline of the end of March 2023 for an improved plan.

“I spend most of my time reminding people that they haven’t done enough,” says John Gummer, a former environment secretary and Conservative Party supporter who chairs the Climate Change Committee, which monitors government progress on net zero.

Even Johnson, who spoke from the sidelines of COP27 on Monday, warned that the “spirit of Glasgow” over which he presided is already being lost. He also tried to talk up his government’s investments in renewable energy and what he called the “great achievement” at COP26 on climate aid and forestry protection. After touting progress made last year on climate aid and forests, the former prime minister acknowledged that actual funding commitments are still “way short” of what was agreed. He added: “I don’t see any sign of a reduction in the scale of destruction in the forests of the world.”

The faltering climate commitment has been a matter of public record in the UK since June. That’s when Gummer delivered to parliament a gloomy scorecard about the UK’s achievements to date. The report pointed to significant obstacles to meeting emissions-reduction goals for 2030 under the Paris Agreement.

“Credible plans exist for 39% of the required emissions reduction, with funding, enablers and timelines in place,” the report said. Electric cars and renewable power are two notable bright spots in the UK. A program to capture and store carbon dioxide — vital to lowering manufacturing and construction emissions — was a year behind schedule. Little had been done to decarbonize homes, restore peatlands or encourage low-carbon farming.

“The window to deliver real progress is short,” Gummer wrote in the report. “We are eagle-eyed for the promised action.”

Little has happened on the climate front since Johnson resigned in July and his successor, Liz Truss, lasted just 44 days as in office. For his part, Sunak has reiterated his backing for Britain’s net-zero plan while emphasizing that inflation is his immediate priority.

Given the economic backdrop, Sunak’s government might opt to prioritize high-priced climate projects that will only deliver tangible benefits years from now. The country’s net-zero plan calls for annual investments of £50 billion ($57.9 billion) until 2030, but the UK currently invests about £10 billion a year, according to Clive Hollick, a Labour supporter and member of the House of Lords. Hollick and a group of colleagues published a report in March stating that the UK would miss its 2050 net-zero target without “urgent action.”

“Precious little has happened since we wrote our report,” Hollick says now. “Our judgment is that there is now a bigger chance the targets won’t be met.”

Green activists expressed some optimism after Sunak’s government removed from his cabinet Jacob Rees-Mogg, the business secretary under Truss who pushed for more oil drilling and decried “climate alarmism.” Sunak also has reinstated a fracking ban that had been overturned by Truss.

Britain’s climate slowdown is noteworthy because the country was the first to set legally binding emissions targets in 2008 and later became the first major economy to commit to a net-zero milestone. In 2020, Johnson’s government said it would ban the sale of new petrol cars in 2030, five years ahead of plan. The following year it promised to set in law the “world’s most ambitious climate-change target” when it agreed to cut emissions 78% by 2035 from 1990 levels.

As the host of last year’s COP26, the claim to global climate leadership stood as a national point of pride. But that was then. “Since those commitments were made, we’ve seen a lot of them being either deprioritized or rolled back,” says James Alexander, chief executive of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association.

One big achievement that hasn’t been dropped is preeminence in wind power. As one of Europe’s gustiest countries, Britain has built the largest capacity of offshore wind in the world. In the second quarter, overall renewable generation rose 12% from a year earlier, due to more favorable conditions and increased capacity.

But even here the pace of investment in renewable energy, which needs to remain high, dropped to $1.3 billion in the first 10 months of 2022, compared with nine times that amount achieved during each of the previous two years, according to research from BloombergNEF. Since project financing for big wind projects aren’t recorded every year, it’s likely the investment pace will return to typical levels in 2023, though there are roadblocks.

“Inputs costs for wind projects have increased significantly, compared with before the pandemic,” says Oliver Metcalfe, head of wind research at BloombergNEF. “Faced with higher materials and logistics prices as well as raised interest rates, some onshore and offshore wind developers may be delaying financial closings in the hope that prices will come down again.”

As home energy bills rise sharply, Britain also has to redouble efforts to decarbonize its vast stock of old, leaky buildings, the second-biggest source of greenhouse gases after surface transport. That can’t be done unless dirty gas boilers are replaced with energy-efficient heat pumps.The government has set a target of at least 600,000 installations per year by 2028. But last year the UK installed closer to 42,000 heat pumps, fewer than any country in Europe, according to data from the European Heat Pump Association. That pace lags hundreds of years behind the country’s 2050 net-zero target.

It’s not just about retrofitting older houses. In the past six or seven years, “we have built 1.6 million homes that are not fit for the future,” Gummer points out. “We should stop building crap houses.”

--With assistance from Stuart Biggs.

