(Bloomberg) -- UK investment firm Coller Capital Ltd. has signed a lease for Henderson Land Development Co.’s new skyscraper, ahead of the tower’s opening later this year.

The alternative asset manager will rent a partial floor space of about 4,500 square feet (418 square meters) at The Henderson, according to people familiar with the matter. London-based Coller, among the world’s largest investors in the secondary market for private assets, declined to comment.

Hong Kong’s biggest landlords are trying to fill space at their newest towers as the city’s office market joins a global commercial real estate slump. Leases to The Henderson’s other known clients, such as anchor tenant Christie’s, watchmaker Audemars Piguet Holding SA and investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. are for at least one full floor each.

“We have been flexible by providing different businesses with a variety of floor size options to suit their specific needs,” Henderson Land said in an emailed response. “Since the inception of this project, we have committed to leases with tenants of varying floor sizes.” The tower is scheduled to officially open in the third quarter of this year.

Coller Capital’s current office is at Two Exchange Square in Central, which is owned by Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. A spokesperson for the developer said its Grade-A office buildings in Central continue to have some of the lowest vacancy rates in Hong Kong. It renewed most of its leases that were set to expire last year, extended existing ones for major clients, and has signed new tenants for its portfolio, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong’s commercial real estate market is at a difficult juncture, with two skyscrapers set to open just as vacancy rates hit a record high. Located near The Henderson, CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s Cheung Kong Center II is also signing tenants.

About 16.4% of Hong Kong offices were vacant at the end of 2023, and rents are expected to fall as much as 10% this year, according to CBRE Group Inc.

