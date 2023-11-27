(Bloomberg) -- Two British men accused of bribing officials in Saudi Arabia have been “hung out to dry” by the UK government who knew and consented to the corrupt payments made to win defense contracts, lawyers representing the duo allege.

Jeffrey Cook, a managing director of GPT Special Project Management and ex-defense official, and John Mason, a financial officer at GPT’s contractors are on trial in London facing bribery charges. The Serious Fraud Office say they funneled as much as £9.7 million ($12.3 million) to bosses of the Saudi Arabian National Guard between 2007 and 2012 through subcontractors.

Cook’s lawyer said there was no dispute the payments were made. However, the reality was they began in 1978 with the “oversight” and “encouragement” of the UK government. He said this agreement was part of a known architecture and authorized by high levels of government in both the UK and Saudi Arabia.

“Cook is being hung out to dry while the government hides,” said Tom Allen, his lawyer, at Southwark Crown Court Monday. “It’s sheer fantasy land that some morning in 2002 the British government woke up and did something different to that which it had done for decades.”

Mason’s lawyer said Monday he did not know the true purpose of the payments. He also claimed the payments were “required” by the UK as a policy matter to maintain a relationship with Saudi Arabia. It allegedly helped them obtain information about terrorist activity in the UK.

GPT, a now-defunct Airbus SE unit, installed and maintained SANG’s military communication networks as its sole business. It had contracts with the UK defense department to undertake the work in Saudi Arabia.

Cook is also facing a sole charge of misconduct in public office between 2004 and 2008. His lawyer said he received gifts legitimately and they were approved while he was on secondment to an external firm. The two men deny all the charges.

