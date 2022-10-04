(Bloomberg) --

Drax Group Plc shares suffered their biggest intraday drop in nearly two months after BBC Panorama said the UK power firm is cutting down “environmentally important” forests.

The television program aired Monday evening said Drax is chopping down forests in Canada to make wood pellets that are then burned to produce electricity in Britain. That is likely to hurt the investment case for the firm in the near term, said JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Pavan Mahbubani.

Drax said ahead of the program that 80% of the material used to make its pellets in Canada is “sawmill residue -- sawdust, wood chips and bark left over when the timber is processed.” The rest is waste material collected from forests that would otherwise be burned to reduce the risk of wildfires and disease, it said.

“The forests there are not harvested for biomass, they are harvested for high value timber used in construction,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “People living in and around these forests are best placed to determine how they should be looked after, not the BBC.”

“We believe that the Panorama programme is unhelpful for the Drax story near term, and that the use of wood pellets to generate electricity will continue to be controversial,” JPMorgan’s Mahbubani wrote in a note to clients.

However longer term, the fundamental investment case is unchanged, he said, adding the UK government is likely to remain supportive of biomass and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage. A government biomass strategy that’s due to be published by year-end should be a positive catalyst for the shares, he said, maintaining an overweight rating.

Drax shares were down 5.7% to 568 pence a share as of 10:00 a.m. in London. The stock also fell in August after Kwasi Kwarteng, UK business secretary at the time and now Chancellor of the Exchequer, said the company’s burning of US-imported wood pellets for energy “isn’t sustainable.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.