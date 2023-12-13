(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy shrank more than expected in October as elevated borrowing costs and wet weather took their toll, setting the stage for another quarter of stagnation that is widely forecast to persist through 2024.

Gross domestic product fell 0.3% following a gain of 0.2% in September, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The drop was the first since July and exceeded the 0.1% fall economists had forecast.

Services, industrial production and construction were all weaker than expected, with the three sectors contracting together for the first time since July.

Traders ramped up bets on BOE interest-rate cuts, pricing 95 basis points of easing next year — the most in the current cycle. The pound fell as much as 0.3% to $1.2525.

It marks a sharp reversal from slightly better than expected figures for much of this year and adds to the impression that Britain is stuck in a long-running stagnation. With the full impact of Bank of England interest-rate increases yet to be felt, the economy is forecast to eke out a small gain at best in the fourth quarter, with some even predicting the start of a shallow recession.

“2023 UK GDP figures paint a picture of sluggishness, bleakness, and lackluster economic performance,” said Douglas Grant, CEO of Manx Financial Group.

It also suggests Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s beleaguered Conservative government is facing a bleak economic backdrop for a general election expected to be held next year.

“The larger-than-expected October GDP drop leaves the economy on track to contract over the current quarter, as high interest rates take a toll on activity. That should mark the start of the mild downturn we’re forecasting and give the Bank of England room to begin cutting rates a little before headline inflation hits 2%. Our base case is that the first move down in interest rates will come in the summer of 2024.”

—Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the REACT.

Sunak has made growing the economy one of his five key promises, a commitment that rests on whether GDP expands in the fourth quarter. He’s already taking flack both from his own Conservative Party and the Labour opposition about Britain’s bleak prospects.

“These grim figures show the UK is dangerously close to recession,” said Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress. “The red warning lights should be flashing. The UK is stuck in a rut and the Tories have no plan for getting us out of it.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt suggested a sputtering economy is necessary to rein in inflation, also a key goal of the government.

“It is inevitable GDP will be subdued whilst interest rates are doing their job to bring down inflation,” Hunt said in a statement. “But the big reductions in business taxation announced in the Autumn Statement mean the economy is now well placed to start growing again.”

The ONS said the weather was a drag on construction, retail, pubs and tourism, with the Met Office recording the month as “provisionally the equal-sixth wettest October on record for the UK in a series from 1836.”

Businesses also suggested to the ONS that the school half-term holidays — part of which fell into November for some local authorities this year — may also have led to less activity in recreation.

Consumer-facing services fell by 0.1% in October, leaving output in the sector 5% below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Other services combined were 7.2% above. The largest negative contributions came from other personal service activities, which fell by 2.3%.

The “broad based” nature of the weakness suggested it was more than just wet weather holding back the economy, said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

That “indicates that the ongoing drag from higher interest rates is more than offsetting any boost from the rise in real wages,” he said. “Whether or not the economy contracts, the big picture is that it remains very subdued and that’s probably going to be the story for 2024.”

Human health grew 0.5%. There were three days of coordinated industrial action by junior and senior doctors in October, resulting in 118,026 appointments being rescheduled. This was less than the four days of strikes in September that saw 129,913 appointments moved. The number of Covid-19 vaccinations also increased during the month as the latest immunization campaign peaked.

Manufacturing fell by 1.1%, with widespread falls in 10 of the 13 subsectors.

GDP in October as a whole was just 2% higher than in February 2020, before the pandemic struck.

The BOE expects almost no growth at all next year, while the Office for Budget Responsibility is a little more optimistic with a forecast of 0.7%. Bloomberg Economics reckons the economy is already in a recession that will last through the middle of next year.

The lackluster outlook and easing inflation pressures are encouraging traders to bet the BOE will cut interest rates as early as June. The central bank is expected to hold the benchmark at a 15-year high of 5.25% on Thursday.

“The emerging picture is one of a sinking economy,” said Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors. “The possibility that we will move into recession next year has increased.”

The economy avoided a contraction in the third quarter thanks only to a strong trade performance. Domestic demand shrank, and the hit from higher interest rates will only intensify next year when an estimated 1.4 million households are set to refinance their mortgages.

“Growth should pick up over the rest of the quarter as a sharp fall in inflation, strong wage growth and government transfers to low-income households all give consumer spending a boost,” said Thomas Pugh, economist at the audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK. “We expect Q4 to look more like a repeat of Q3 than the start of a recession.”

Britain saw its goods trade deficit widen to £17.3 billion ($21.7 billion) in October as imports rose faster than exports. Imports rose from both European Union and non-EU countries, driven by shipments of machinery and transport equipment.

Exports held up thanks to demand from outside the EU, with sales to the EU falling. The figures exclude non-monetary gold and other precious metals, flows of which can be volatile.

