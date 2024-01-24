(Bloomberg) --

Don’t like the weather in Western Europe? Blame America.

It has so far been a stormy fall and winter season across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, and you can blame that on the jet stream. Or the weather in the US if you like.

Since 2015, forecasters at the their respective weather services — UK Met Office, Met Eireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) — have named Atlantic storms destined to cause medium-to-high mayhem across the three countries and the most they ever named was 11 in 2016.

This year, with seven months to go in the storm year, they are already up to 10 with Jocelyn, the Met Office said in a blog post.

“The stormy nature of the UK’s autumn and winter so far is chiefly dictated by the position and strength of the jet stream,’’ Annie Shuttleworth, a Met Office forecaster said.The jet stream is a narrow band of strong winds in the upper atmosphere, typically occurring about 30,000 feet (9,100 meters), blowing west to east, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is the helping hand that sometimes sends trans-Atlantic flights speeding along ahead of schedule, as happened a few times last fall.The jet stream coming off North America has given developing Atlantic storms a boost and directed them at Ireland and the UK, Shuttleworth said in the blog. As for Isha and Jocelyn, they got an extra shot of power from the cold snap that froze the central US with sub-zero temperatures last week.

The Met Office said the record of named storms is too short to attribute any trends to climate change and the naming conventions are subjective. For instance, when a hurricane or typhoon is named it is based on the system’s structure and strength. Atlantic storms are based on potential impacts — meaning you could have the most powerful storm ever rising off the Atlantic, but if it is headed for the North Pole, no one is going to care.“One thing that is clear from observations is that there’s big variability year-to-year in the number and intensity of storms that impact the UK,’’ said Amy Doherty, science manager for the National Climate Information Centre at the Met Office. The UK’s small size and location at the edge of Europe mean even small changes in the jet stream “can make a profound difference in the weather we receive.”

In other weather news:

US: The central US is covered in fog and quite stormy this morning. There is a chance of heavy rain and flooding along the Gulf Coast and deep South. There is also a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across southern Louisiana from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

Australia: Tropical Cyclone Kirrily has formed off Australia and is expected to cross the coast later Thursday, weeks after a storm unleashed a deluge in Queensland state that damaged crops and inundated homes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.