(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Wise Plc: The UK’s regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, has started an investigation into the fintech company’s CEO Kristo Kaarmann almost a year after he was fined by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes.

The investigation will look at the regulatory obligations and standards to which Kaarmann is subject, and he plans to cooperate fully with the investigation

CareTech Holdings Plc: The social care services provider has agreed to be taken private in a deal with its founders and THCP, which values the company at about £870.3 million.

Keller Group Plc: The ground engineering specialist has boosted its dividend after agreeing a deal to help build part of NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s futuristic mega-city.

The initial work is expected to be worth around £50m to Keller, with more work expected to be awarded later in the year

Outside The City

The UK will launch a charm offensive with businesses from Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK on Monday in an attempt to win them over to its controversial plan to override part of the Brexit deal.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he wanted to stay on as the leader of the UK into the 2030s — meaning he’d run into a third term, despite doubts about his ability to secure a second.

In Case You Missed It

Transport for London has launched a tender to buy £200 million of renewable electricity, as it seeks to decarbonize its 150-year-old underground network.

Read this grim, but important, analysis of how Britain’s battered economy is sliding toward a breaking point.

Looking Ahead

Moonpig Group Plc and B&M European Value Retail SA are among the retail companies updating the market on Wednesday after data showed the UK consumer buckling under the cost of living crisis.

