(Bloomberg) -- The UK government plans to give itself the power to order reviews of financial services regulation, potentially behind closed doors, in a move that could prompt a fresh row over the Bank of England’s independence.

The Treasury could keep reviews of regulators’ policies under wraps if it believes disclosure would damage the public interest, according to the Financial Services and Markets Bill published Wednesday. Normally, any reviews would be put before parliament and published “in such manner as the Treasury think fit,” the bill stated.

Simon Morris, a financial services partner with law firm CMS, said oversight of regulators as part of the transfer of rules from the European Union to the UK was sensible.

But the option to keep reviews private, which mirrors existing provisions in 2012’s Financial Services Act, was “surely unacceptable,” Morris said. “It is difficult to think of circumstances justifying suppression of an operational review -- how can a regulator be held accountable in a dark room? This runs counter to the current culture of transparency.”

Barney Reynolds, global head of financial services at law firm Shearman & Sterling, said the proposed power “is in danger of blurring the vital distinction between the regulators and the executive.”

The Treasury itself has said “countries which allow for political interference in regulation have less good outcomes,” added Reynolds, who wrote a book proposing a greater role for the courts in testing regulators’ decisions after Brexit.

The Treasury declined to comment. The Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority, which would be affected by the reform, did not immediately comment.

The details of the new rules will be hammered out during debates among lawmakers before coming into force next year.

The government expects the proposed power would only be used in exceptional circumstances. An example of where it might be in the public interest to not publish the direction is where that publication could itself be market-moving or relating to matters of national security.

Balance Needed

Andrew Tyrie, a member of the House of Lords and former head of the Treasury Select Committee who oversaw a review into financial reforms, said “a balance needs to be struck between confidentiality perhaps on commercial or security grounds, and the legitimate interest of the public in knowing whether the government has directed an otherwise apparently independent regulator.”

The Bank of England, which gained independence from government in 1997, sets interest rates and supervises the financial industry through the PRA. Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, stressed the importance of continuing independence in a speech at the Mansion House on Tuesday.

His comments came as the government deliberated how far to take its plans for new powers over regulators. The bill stops short of introducing a stronger, “call-in” power that would allow ministers to effectively overrule a regulator’s decision. However, it would allow them to require regulators to look again at their policies, potentially by appointing an independent reviewer who is also acceptable to the Treasury.

Nadhim Zahawi, who was appointed chancellor of the exchequer earlier this month, has said he requires more time to consider a call-in power.

John Glen, who stepped down as City minister as part of the upheaval in the Conservative Party, said the idea of a call-in power was never intended to threaten the BOE’s independence.

“It was envisaged as an absolute backstop, an emergency option to avoid a government having to do primary legislation,” Glen said on Bloomberg Television. “I’ve always said that the Bank of England, PRA and Financial Conduct Authority do an excellent job and their independence and having strong regulators is absolutely instrumental to the success of the UK’s financial services sector.”

