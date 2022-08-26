(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s fiscal watchdog says it will have time to produce a limited set of forecasts if Britain’s new Prime Minister opts to hold an emergency budget next month.

In a letter to the Treasury Committee on Friday, the Office for Budget Responsibility said it had begun work on a new set of forecasts in July and would be able to produce them if required.

With immediate fiscal action likely to address a surge in energy bills, the indication puts pressure on the UK’s next chancellor of the exchequer to set out the plans for scrutiny, rather than pushing ahead without OBR forecasts.

“If asked by the new chancellor to produce a forecast on 14 or 21 September, we would be able to do so to a standard which meets the legislative requirements,” OBR Chair Richard Hughes wrote in a letter.

The OBR was at the center of a row between the two candidates for prime minister, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Earlier this week, Sunak expressed concerned that Truss if she takes office might order emergency action without oversight from the OBR.

