(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s first pension superfund was cleared by the industry regulator, allowing employers to offload their retirement plans.

The deal will see Clara-Pensions take over the Sears Retail Pension Scheme’s £590 million ($732 million) of assets and roughly 9,600 members, according to a statement on Monday. The transaction will also add £30 million of new capital to its benefits.

UK companies have spent the last few decades trying to rein in their pension costs, which have soared as employees live longer, regulation tightens and returns on traditional investments shrink. Superfunds argue that they can manage pension plans better because insurance companies — which traditionally handle the job — have higher capital requirements.

Read more: Private Equity-Backed Pension Superfunds Are Cleared for Deals

Clara, backed by the $74 billion investment firm Sixth Street, operates a “bridge to buyout” model, which offers employers a way to sell their pension obligations instead of a traditional insurance buyout.

“Economies of scale from superfunds can do wonders for pensions – making people’s retirement more secure” while enabling “a broader range of investments in productive finance,” Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, said in the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.