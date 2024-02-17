(Bloomberg) -- Graphcore Ltd., a UK microchip maker, is considering a sale to foreign buyers after failing to successfully cash in on the boom in artificial intelligence, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing industry sources it didn’t identify.

Bristol-based Graphcore has been in talks with major technology companies as it seeks funding to cover growing losses, the newspaper said. Some large investors in the closely-held company have already marked up the value of their stakes in anticipation of a deal of more than $500 million, the Telegraph said.

Graphcore has been developing microchips for AI software and said last year that it needed new funding after sales fell 46% and losses mounted, the Telegraph said.

Any sale to overseas investors would have to be reviewed by national security officials, the paper said.

Graphcore had no comment, Iain Mackenzie, the company’s head of communications, said in an email.

