Harbour Energy Plc asked UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government show restraint on windfall taxes after saying it’s already facing a $400 million (£356 million) hit this year from the levy.

“We urge the government to carefully consider the consequences of any increase in, or extension” of the tax, Chief Executive Linda Cook said in a trading update on Thursday. “At a time when oil and gas producers are being asked to invest more to help ensure the UK’s energy security and are considering longer-term, material investments in carbon capture and storage, additional taxes would run the risk of undermining our ability to do either.”

Sunak announced the tax on oil and gas firms when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer in May to help fund support for surging household energy bills. There were reports on Thursday that current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering extending the charge as he looks for ways to plug a £35 billion ($40 billion) hole in government finances.

The levy has, thus far, had an outsized impact smaller firms like Harbour, rather than the oil majors. “BP and Shell can easily absorb this sort of measure, the likes of domestic producers like Harbour are affected much more,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. “The tax liability for small UK producers is going to be much higher.”

Harbour shares were up 2.3% at 9:18 a.m. in London but remain down by more than a quarter since before the windfall levy was announced. The firm is on on course to hit its full-year revenue target of $5.2 billion, Hewson said by email.

