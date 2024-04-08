(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s young adults are taking years longer than their predecessors to reach life milestones including leaving their parents’ home and having babies because of the high cost of housing, childcare and student debt.

The average age where more than half of people no longer live with their parents jumped to 24 in England and Wales in 2021 — three years higher than a decade ago, the Office for National Statistics said Monday. The age at which Britons are more likely than not to own their own home rose by four years to 36 between 2004 and 2022.

The analysis lays bare the struggle of younger Britons to match the living standards of previous generations as high costs delay key milestones.

Those trends are worsening demographic challenges from an aging population and fueling political pressures from the housing crisis ahead of an election expected later this year.

A YouGov poll last week found that support for the ruling Conservative Party has collapsed to single digits among those aged between 18 and 24, who see housing as one of the top issues. Almost 60% of those groups are backing the Labour opposition, who have promised an overhaul to the planning system to boost housebuilding.

“The UK’s very rapid population growth over the past decade raised demand for properties significantly,” said Tomasz Wieladek, chief European economist at T. Rowe Price “At the same time the supply of housing has been limited. The significant rise in house prices and rents relative to income has made moving out from the parents house hard.”

He said that higher student debt since the increase in tuition fees under the coalition government between 2010 and 2015 is also putting pressure on disposable incomes for young workers.

The ONS analysis also found that the average age that Britons are getting married has increased further in recent decades. The average age of a man marrying the opposite sex in England and Wales has jumped from just below 30 in 2000 to 32.1 in 2020. For women marrying a man, it has risen to 30.6, up from 27.5 in 2000.

Women are also having their first child at a later age, with high childcare costs a significant burden for many young parents. The average age of first-time mothers in England and Wales climbed to 29.1 in 2020, up from 26.5 two decades earlier.

Even the point at which UK workers reach their peak earnings in their career is being pushed back, a trend economists say may also be linked to high housing costs as well as a more educated population.

In 2013, UK workers reached peak earnings at 38 but this increased to 47 by 2023.

“The costs associated with housing and repayment of student debt force individuals to remain in high paying jobs for as long as possible,” said Wieladek. “Another, perhaps more important reason is the change in the composition of the labor force. There is now a higher and growing proportion of university graduates in the labor force. Peak earnings for university graduates tend to be later.”

