(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt endorsed Rishi Sunak to be the next UK prime minister, just hours after Boris Johnson withdrew from the race.

“Sunak will be able to restore stability and confidence as the next leader,” and will be able to explain difficult choices to citizens concerned about jobs, mortgages and public services, Hunt wrote in the Telegraph.

Sunak will “turn the page on what went wrong, take decisions in the national interest and rebuild the extraordinary potential of our economy,” he said.

The move comes amid reports House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt will remain in the race even though public declarations of support from Members of Parliament haven’t reached 100. Sunak, a former chancellor of the exchequer, has the public support of key Conservative members and has surpassed the 100 figure.

The Tory Party set a deadline of 2 p.m. Monday for leadership contenders to certify the support of at least 100 MPs each to go forward to a ballot.

“Many of my Conservative colleagues will be thinking anxiously about the next election,” Hunt wrote. “We should remember that taking decisions for short-term popularity is Labour’s game, not ours.”

