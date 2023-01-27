(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the government’s flagship high-speed rail line will extend into central London, dismissing a report that it would end in the suburbs to cut costs.

“I don’t see any conceivable circumstances in which that would not end up at Euston,” Hunt told BBC News after making a speech at Bloomberg’s European headquarters in London.

Earlier on Friday, the Department of Transport did not deny a report in The Sun newspaper that the planned London Euston terminus could either be scrapped altogether or delayed until 2038 with trains instead running from a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London.

Hunt said he had “prioritized” the High Speed Rail 2 project in the autumn statement, adding: “We have not got a good record in this country of delivering complex, expensive infrastructure quickly, but I’m incredibly proud that, for the first time in this last decade, under a Conservative government, we have shovels in the ground building HS2 and we’re going to make it happen.”

Costs for HS2 — Europe’s biggest infrastructure project — are estimated to have spiraled beyond £100 billion ($124 billion). The program was originally designed to connect London with Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds — but the extension to Leeds was scrapped in 2021. It has faced long delays and concerns over mounting costs and its environmental impact.

(Updates throughout with comments from Jeremy Hunt.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.