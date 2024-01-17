(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt plans to meet with Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc executives in Davos on Thursday as part of a push to spur investment in Britain’s technology sector.

The meetings with Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy and Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat are part of a wider outreach in the Swiss ski resort that also includes Open AI CEO Sam Altman, AstraZeneca Chairman Michel Demaré, Envision CEO Lei Zhang and Novartis AG CEO Vas Narasimhan, according to a person familiar with the matter. The chancellor also has meetings set up with fellow finance ministers, the person said.

Hunt’s presence at Davos marks the first visit by a British finance minister since 2019 and he’s using the occasion to focus on UK science and technology, an area he will tout as “ripe for investment,” according to a statement late Wednesday form the Treasury. Hunt will also appear on panels with the CEOs of Accenture, Pfizer and Salesforce.

“We boast some of the best and brightest businesses in sectors of the future like digital technology and life sciences,” Hunt said in the statement. “It’s these areas of strength that are going to drive growth across the UK economy in years to come.”

Hunt’s trip to Davos comes amid ongoing preparations for the spring budget on March 6, when Conservative MPs are hoping he’ll deliver further tax cuts that go beyond the national insurance reduction announced at the Autumn Statement which took effect this month. However, Hunt’s picture has been complicated by an uptick in inflation in December, which may limit his ability to loosen fiscal policy further without stoking price rises.

“As we have seen in the US, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it,” Hunt said Wednesday. “We need to stay the course we have set out, including boosting growth with more competitive tax levels.”

