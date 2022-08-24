(Bloomberg) --

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised thousands of drones and anti-tank munitions to Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kyiv Wednesday.

Making his third visit to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion in February, the British premier vowed that the UK “is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win.”

Johnson has frequently touted Ukraine as one of the big policy triumphs of his three-year premiership, and his latest visit had a valedictory tone to it, coming just two weeks before he’s due to leave office after being ousted by his own Conservative Members of Parliament. Adding to that sense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed him with the Order of Liberty, the country’s highest honor for foreigners, and a special star on the Alley of the Brave in front of the parliament building.

Johnson also announced £54 million ($64 million) of fresh equipment to Ukraine, taking to more than £2.3 billion the total military and financial aid provided by the UK since February.

During their joint press conference, Zelenskiy warned that the global coalition must stick together amid shared threats posed by Russian aggression, including an energy crisis, the blocking of Black Sea ports and the risk of a nuclear disaster.

“Our unity is the key to victory,” he said.

