(Bloomberg) -- England is “very likely” to see the end of pandemic restrictions on July 19, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Despite a surge in infections of the new delta variant, hospitalization and death rates remain relatively low as the U.K.’s vaccine program progresses, he said.

“With every day that goes by it’s clearer to me and all our scientific advisers that we’re very likely to be in a position on July 19 to say that really is the terminus, and we can go back to life as it was before Covid as far as possible,” Johnson told reporters Monday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.